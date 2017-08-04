Meet Pleasurehorse.com’s Ford Youth World Blogger: Brynn Campbell!

Pleasurehorse.com is very excited to introduce you to guest blogger, Brynn Campbell, who will be checking in with us during the 2017 Ford Youth World in Oklahoma City!

Brynn hails from Alberta, Canada. She trains with Dana Hokana from Temecula, and will be showing her horses, Poison Rain “Isaac” and Yeah I Will “Wilbur” in Level 2 and 3 Trail and Level 2 and 3 Hunter Under Saddle, respectively. Welcome Brynn, and best of luck in your classes!

August 4, 2017 – Ford Youth World Day 1

Hi everyone! I’m here at the AQHYA Youth World as a competitor and as an insider for PleasureHorse.com!

Being at the Youth World for my second year has really shown me what the best of the best in the industry look like, and also what to strive towards in my riding career! I came to the show world very green and unaccustomed to the high level of competition that is actually out there.

Coming from a town where high level showing is almost non-existent, I constantly received teasing from my school friends that there were no spectators at my shows or as one kid from my school put it after I posted a photo from a show in Las Vegas, “was is red shirt night?” Hinting at the completely empty set of seats behind me in the photo.

As I sit here watching the Level 3 preliminaries of the Western Riding, I look around to see full seats. I hear cheers, whistles and clapping for everyone. And I see people taking pride in the skill and ability of those that have put in so much work to be where they are at this very moment.

It makes me so proud to be an exhibitor here knowing there will be people to watch and enjoy the effort I have put in with my gelding, Poison Rain.

I’m happy to be able to write this and show that it isn’t “red shirt night;” what we do, does deserve spectators and cheers and excitement!

I hope this sparked some happiness and joy in you too, stay tuned tomorrow as I feature my “Daily Sparkle” outfit!”





