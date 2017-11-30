Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show Wrap-Up

[source: AQHA.com]

To read the full recap on AQHA.com, click here.

That’s a wrap on the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show! Amateur and open exhibitors from the United States, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom competed for 99 world championships and 90 Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan)Level 2 Championships champion titles.

More than 2,100 horses and 1,530 exhibitors competed in western, English and halter events, with more than 4,800 entries in these events. View the results at www.aqha.com/worldshow. In addition to Level 3 and Adequan® Level 2 classes, the Lucas Oil AQHA Superhorse, AQHA All-Around Amateur, OKC Leading Owner, The American Quarter Horse Journal Reserve Leading Owner, Adequan® Level 2 open and amateur high-point halter exhibitors and the top AQHA Ranching Heritage-bred horses in both the amateur and open divisions were awarded at the show.

If you were unable to join us in Oklahoma City, or missed the free live webcast, brought to you by Bank of America, be sure to check out the results at www.aqha.com/worldshow. You can also watch The American Quarter Horse Journal’s “Journal Winning Run” interviews with each world champion, starring the best riders in the world.

AQHA Professional Horsemen volunteered their time to give free Ride the Pattern clinics, presented by Nutrena. These clinics gave exhibitors and spectators the perfect opportunity to learn how AQHA Professional Horsemen would approach a specific 2017 Lucas Oil World class or pattern. Thanks in part to Nutrena’s generosity to match the amount donated at the Ride the Pattern clinics, the Professional Horsemen Crisis Fund raised more than $4,400. The AQHA Professional Horsemen also hosted an online auction raising more than $22,000 for the crisis fund.





