Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show Quick Links

The Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show kicked off on November 2 and runs through the 18th in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The first few days were packed with prelims for classes like Ranch Riding and Working Hunter, to name a few. For quick reference, we’ve provided these handy links so you can keep up with all the action.

Schedule

Live View

Patterns, Working Orders, and Results

List of Judges