Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show Commences

[source: AQHA.com]

Exhibitors at the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show saddled up and brought their A-game to the show pen for the first day of stiff competition in Oklahoma City on November 2. Classes began at 10 a.m. in the Jim Norick Arena at State Fair Park with the finals in the Level 2 junior cutting, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan).

More than 4,800 entries from the United States, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom are competing for 99 world championships and 90 Adequan® Level 2 championships at this year’s event, November 2-18.





