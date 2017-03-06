Level 1 Championships Entry Forms Now Available Online

The entry forms for all three 2017 AQHA Level 1 Championships can now be found online. Invitations to compete will be mailed to qualifiers. However, the entry forms will not be sent individually to qualifiers. Instead, the forms can be accessed by visiting each show’s competitor resources section at www.aqha.com/level1championships. Exhibitors should take note that all entry forms must be sent in prior to the deadline for the championship show they are attending, and no entries will be taken at the shows.

The entry deadline for both the Farnam Central and AQHA West championships is March 15. Entries for the Nutrena East Championships are due April 1.

If you want to verify if you qualified, the lists of Level 1 national and state qualifiers can be found under Competitor Resources at www.aqha.com/level1championships. The two lists are broken down by the last names of the qualifiers, A-K and L-Z.





