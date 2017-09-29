Late horseman Lynn Simons celebrated during memorial halter futurity

[source: APHA.com]

Four years since its inception, emotions still ran high during the Lynn Simons Memorial Halter Futurity.

Now taking place in conjunction with APHA’s World Championship Amateur Yearling Mares, Geldings and Stallions classes, the futurity paid out $18,750 in added money to five places across the three classes.

Robin Robinette and KR Always In Pearls took home the world championship and $2,500 in Amateur Yearling Mares. It was an emotional win for the horsewoman from Brazil, Indiana, who also won the inaugural memorial futurity in 2014.

“I won the very first Lynn Simons trophy, and this is just the second time I’ve been back; to show twice and win twice is just incredible,” Robin said. “Lynn was a true horseman—be it in pleasure or halter or all-around—and this futurity truly helps keep his memory alive.”

Congratulations to the following exhibitors and Paints:

Amateur Yearling Mares: Robin Robinette of Brazil, Indiana, and KR Always In Pearls, a 2016 chestnut overo mare by Hes Stylin and out of Ima Stylish Dot

Amateur Yearling Geldings: Lisa Maxwell of Oologah, Oklahoma, and Heisman Winner, a 2016 sorrel overo gelding by Heisman and out of Obsessive Terra

Amateur Yearling Stallions: Julie Smith of Whitesboro, Texas, and Xspect, a 2016 sorrel overo stallion by RH Mr Imprint and out of Bear Foot Clu





