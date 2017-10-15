“Ladies” Versatility To Benefit OQHF Crisis Fund

Press Release

Drag yourself to the Coliseum at the 2017 All Amerian Quarter Horse Congress, the Versatility is BACK! You don’t want to miss this new twist on an old favorite!

Join them Wednesday, October 18th for an evening of fun while the Ohio Quarter Horse Foundation raises money for the Crisis Fund. A portion of this year’s proceeds will go directly to helping the animals affected by this year’s hurricanes.

Meet the “Ladies” in the Stagecoach Saloon at 7:30pm prior to watching them compete in “Ladies” Pleasure, “Ladies” Showmanship, and Interview Questions.

To help the best “lady” win, go to OQHA.com/foundation and pledge!

Come support your favorite trainers and horsemen as they compete for the title of best lady!

A very special thank you to Good Ride for being the “Premier Sponsor” of this event!

Want to join the competition? Limited spots are still available.






