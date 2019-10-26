Kent Ray Taylor and his Unicorns have a Dream Congress

What a Congress it has been for Kent Ray Taylor and his three-year-old unicorns.

It is a huge accomplishment to win one Congress Championship but to have two three-year-olds at the show and walk away with four Congress Championships, one Reserve Congress Championship and atwo top five finishes could only be described as a dream show.

Both of his three-year-olds stepped up to the plate with big wins. Snap It Send It won the 3YO Limited Non Pro Western Pleasure with Kent and was Reserve in the Open Non Pro. She placed third with Aaron Moses is the incredibly deep Open 3YO pleasure and fifth in the Level 1.

All Good came to the show to win as well. Winning three Congress Championships in the Open and Limited Non-Pro 3YO HUS with Kent and the 3YO Open HUS with Beth Case. Jameson was three for three on his classes.

It was truly a dream come true for Taylor who was quick to give all the credit to his wonderful horses and trainers.

“The horses have just been a dream. I love them both so much. Beth is just an incredible horse trainer. I owe her for getting Jameson to this level. And without Aaron, Bailee would be good, but she wouldn’t be great.”

Next KRT and his team will head the AQHA World Show where Bailee will compete in the 3YO Pleasure Versatility class before she moves on to her All Around career.

Congratulations Kent Ray Taylor on an incredible show. It couldn’t happen to a nicer person.

Learn more about KRT and his horses in our October Issue of Show Horse Today.





