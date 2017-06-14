Judges Named for the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show

[Source: AQHA.com]

The American Quarter Horse Association is excited to announce the judges for the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show.

“The Lucas Oil World is one of the most prestigious events in the equine industry,” said Patti Carter, AQHA senior director of judges. “It is our goal to bring a talented roster of judges together to judge the show, and we couldn’t be more proud of the highly qualified group of individuals selected for this year.”

The judges for the 2017 Lucas Oil World are:

Andy Adams of Gerber, California

Jeff Allen of Scott City, Kansas

Sissy Anderson of Leitchfield, Kentucky

David Avery of Amarillo

Joe Cameron of Moulton, Alabama

Rick Christy of Reddick, Florida

Sandy Collier of Santa Maria, California

Ed Cridge of Tioga, Texas

Ed Dingledine of Ashland, Ohio

Don Falcon of Columbia, Louisiana

Larry Hansch of Nocona, Texas

Scott Hofstetter of Ocala, Florida

Bobby Hunt of Comfort, Texas

John Lawrence of Welch, Minnesota

Jennifer Leckey of Richmond, Indiana

Kent Martin of Elkhorn, Nebraska

Chele McGauly of Elm Grove, Louisiana

Laura Norment of Trent Woods, North Carolina

Jeff Petska of Collinsville, Texas

Fielding “Bozo” Rogers of Gainesville, Texas

Ann Salmon of Pilot Point, Texas

Jimmy Stickler of San Luis Obispo, California

Terry Thompson of Aubrey, Texas

Dan Trein of Seville, Ohio

John Tuckey of Liberty, Kentucky

Sandy Vaughn of Hernando, Florida

David Warner of Midway, Kentucky

Rick Weaver of Fairview, Pennsylvania

Bronc Willoughby of Weatherford, Texas

Randy Wilson of Zanesville, Ohio

Lee Wood of Granbury, Texas

Jonathan Meilleur of Hamburg, Pennsylvania

For more information on the Lucas Oil World and a tentative schedule, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow.





