Judges Named for the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show
[Source: AQHA.com]
The American Quarter Horse Association is excited to announce the judges for the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show.
“The Lucas Oil World is one of the most prestigious events in the equine industry,” said Patti Carter, AQHA senior director of judges. “It is our goal to bring a talented roster of judges together to judge the show, and we couldn’t be more proud of the highly qualified group of individuals selected for this year.”
The judges for the 2017 Lucas Oil World are:
Andy Adams of Gerber, California
Jeff Allen of Scott City, Kansas
Sissy Anderson of Leitchfield, Kentucky
David Avery of Amarillo
Joe Cameron of Moulton, Alabama
Rick Christy of Reddick, Florida
Sandy Collier of Santa Maria, California
Ed Cridge of Tioga, Texas
Ed Dingledine of Ashland, Ohio
Don Falcon of Columbia, Louisiana
Larry Hansch of Nocona, Texas
Scott Hofstetter of Ocala, Florida
Bobby Hunt of Comfort, Texas
John Lawrence of Welch, Minnesota
Jennifer Leckey of Richmond, Indiana
Kent Martin of Elkhorn, Nebraska
Chele McGauly of Elm Grove, Louisiana
Laura Norment of Trent Woods, North Carolina
Jeff Petska of Collinsville, Texas
Fielding “Bozo” Rogers of Gainesville, Texas
Ann Salmon of Pilot Point, Texas
Jimmy Stickler of San Luis Obispo, California
Terry Thompson of Aubrey, Texas
Dan Trein of Seville, Ohio
John Tuckey of Liberty, Kentucky
Sandy Vaughn of Hernando, Florida
David Warner of Midway, Kentucky
Rick Weaver of Fairview, Pennsylvania
Bronc Willoughby of Weatherford, Texas
Randy Wilson of Zanesville, Ohio
Lee Wood of Granbury, Texas
Jonathan Meilleur of Hamburg, Pennsylvania
For more information on the Lucas Oil World and a tentative schedule, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow.
Leave a Reply