Judges Named for 2017 Ford Youth World
[source: AQHA.com]
The American Quarter Horse Association is excited to announce the judges for the 2017 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show.
“It is our goal to bring an outstanding roster of judges together to judge the Ford Youth World because it is one of the most prestigious events in the equine industry,” said Patti Carter, AQHA senior director of judges. “We look forward to the great competition at this year’s show, especially with the addition of Level 2 classes, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan).”
The judges for the 2017 Ford Youth World are:
Tony Burris, Summerfield, North Carolina
Randall Butler, Gainesville, Texas
Charlene Carter, Goodletts, Tennessee
Clay Cavinder, Starkville, Mississippi
Randall Lee Chartier, Millsap, Texas
Lainie DeBoer, Forest Lake, Minnesota
April Devitt, Frankfort, Kentucky
Jerry Erickson, Whitesboro, Texas
Tim Finkenbinder, Collinsville, Texas
Shelly Fitzgerald, Yukon, Oklahoma
Derek Hanscome, New Glasgow, Nova Scotia
Harrison Elsworth, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Jan Hoskin-Hay, Pinnacle, North Carolina
Mike Hoeppner, Aubrey, Texas
Bob Ingersoll, Reno, Nevada
Sandy Jirkovsky, Whitesboro, Texas
Justin Johnson, Casper, Wyoming
Debra Jones-Wright, Plainville, Georgia
Bobby Lewis, Overbrook, Oklahoma
Morgan Lybbert, Valley View, Texas
Rick Mowery, Weatherford, Texas
Leslie Shaw, Greenville, Texas
For more information on the 2017 Ford Youth World, visit www.aqha.com/youthworld.
Stay up to date on all the happenings at the Ford Youth World and find online coverage provided by The American Quarter Horse Journal at www.aqha.com/youthworld and follow @AQHAJournal on Twitter for updates as the show approaches.
Ford Motor Co. is the official sponsor of the Ford Youth World. AQHA members are eligible for a $500 rebate through Ford on select Ford or Lincoln models, some restrictions apply. To qualify, you must be an AQHA member for at least 60 days. Get your rebate here and remember when purchasing your next vehicle, buy Built Ford Tough.
Leave a Reply