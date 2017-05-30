Judges Named for 2017 Ford Youth World

[source: AQHA.com]

The American Quarter Horse Association is excited to announce the judges for the 2017 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show.

“It is our goal to bring an outstanding roster of judges together to judge the Ford Youth World because it is one of the most prestigious events in the equine industry,” said Patti Carter, AQHA senior director of judges. “We look forward to the great competition at this year’s show, especially with the addition of Level 2 classes, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan).”

The judges for the 2017 Ford Youth World are:

Tony Burris, Summerfield, North Carolina

Randall Butler, Gainesville, Texas

Charlene Carter, Goodletts, Tennessee

Clay Cavinder, Starkville, Mississippi

Randall Lee Chartier, Millsap, Texas

Lainie DeBoer, Forest Lake, Minnesota

April Devitt, Frankfort, Kentucky

Jerry Erickson, Whitesboro, Texas

Tim Finkenbinder, Collinsville, Texas

Shelly Fitzgerald, Yukon, Oklahoma

Derek Hanscome, New Glasgow, Nova Scotia

Harrison Elsworth, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jan Hoskin-Hay, Pinnacle, North Carolina

Mike Hoeppner, Aubrey, Texas

Bob Ingersoll, Reno, Nevada

Sandy Jirkovsky, Whitesboro, Texas

Justin Johnson, Casper, Wyoming

Debra Jones-Wright, Plainville, Georgia

Bobby Lewis, Overbrook, Oklahoma

Morgan Lybbert, Valley View, Texas

Rick Mowery, Weatherford, Texas

Leslie Shaw, Greenville, Texas

For more information on the 2017 Ford Youth World, visit www.aqha.com/youthworld.

Stay up to date on all the happenings at the Ford Youth World and find online coverage provided by The American Quarter Horse Journal at www.aqha.com/youthworld and follow @AQHAJournal on Twitter for updates as the show approaches.

Ford Motor Co. is the official sponsor of the Ford Youth World. AQHA members are eligible for a $500 rebate through Ford on select Ford or Lincoln models, some restrictions apply. To qualify, you must be an AQHA member for at least 60 days. Get your rebate here and remember when purchasing your next vehicle, buy Built Ford Tough.





