Judges Named for 2017 AQHA Level 1 Championships

[source: AQHA.com]

The American Quarter Horse Association has announced the judges for the 2017 AQHA Level 1 Championships.

“Our goal is to bring together an excellent roster of judges for the Level 1 Championships,” said Pete Kyle, AQHA chief show officer. “It is important for exhibitors to know they are being judged by the rules and by a highly qualified group of judges at each show.”

The individuals selected as the 2017 Level 1 Championships judges are:

Farnam Central AQHA Level 1 Championships

Larry Hansch of Nocona, Texas

Karen McCuistion of Wilson, Oklahoma

Mike Hoeppner of Aubrey, Texas

John Pipkin of Canyon, Texas

Tanya Green of Aubrey, Texas

Shawn Hays of Nocona, Texas

Meri Lemay of Collinsville, Oklahoma

Steve Cooper of Perkins, Oklahoma

John Dean of Whitesboro, Texas

Dewayne Stamper of Locust Grove, Oklahoma

Randy Butler of Gainesville, Texas

Teddy Johnson of Whitesboro, Texas

AQHA West Level 1 Championships

Rod Safty of Elk Grove, California

Charlie Cole of Pilot Point, Texas

John Briggs of Pilot Point, Texas

Karen Banister of Thornton, Colorado

Bruce Walquist of Cleburne, Texas

Jackie Krshka of Yukon, Oklahoma

Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships

Laura Norment of Trent Woods, North Carolina

Mike Rosser of Southern Pines, North Carolina

Jerry Erickson of Whitesboro, Texas

April Devitt of Frankfort, Kentucky

Brent Tincher of Oxford, Ohio

Daren Wright of Chillicothe, Ohio

Sissy Anderson of Leitchfield, Kentucky

Jan Hay of Pinnacle, North Carolina

Tony Burris of Summerfield, North Carolina

Kristy Starnes of Summerton, South Carolina

The 2017 Farnam Central AQHA Level 1 Championships is April 11-15 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City, the 2017 AQHA West Level 1 Championships returns April 19-23 to the South Point Equestrian & Events Center in Las Vegas and the 2017 Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships is May 3-7 at the Gov. James B. Hunt Horse Complex in Raleigh, North Carolina.



For more information on the 2017 AQHA Level 1 Championships, visit www.aqha.com/level1championships.





