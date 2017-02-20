Judges Named for 2017 AQHA Level 1 Championships
The American Quarter Horse Association has announced the judges for the 2017 AQHA Level 1 Championships.
“Our goal is to bring together an excellent roster of judges for the Level 1 Championships,” said Pete Kyle, AQHA chief show officer. “It is important for exhibitors to know they are being judged by the rules and by a highly qualified group of judges at each show.”
The individuals selected as the 2017 Level 1 Championships judges are:
Farnam Central AQHA Level 1 Championships
Larry Hansch of Nocona, Texas
Karen McCuistion of Wilson, Oklahoma
Mike Hoeppner of Aubrey, Texas
John Pipkin of Canyon, Texas
Tanya Green of Aubrey, Texas
Shawn Hays of Nocona, Texas
Meri Lemay of Collinsville, Oklahoma
Steve Cooper of Perkins, Oklahoma
John Dean of Whitesboro, Texas
Dewayne Stamper of Locust Grove, Oklahoma
Randy Butler of Gainesville, Texas
Teddy Johnson of Whitesboro, Texas
AQHA West Level 1 Championships
Rod Safty of Elk Grove, California
Charlie Cole of Pilot Point, Texas
John Briggs of Pilot Point, Texas
Karen Banister of Thornton, Colorado
Bruce Walquist of Cleburne, Texas
Jackie Krshka of Yukon, Oklahoma
Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships
Laura Norment of Trent Woods, North Carolina
Mike Rosser of Southern Pines, North Carolina
Jerry Erickson of Whitesboro, Texas
April Devitt of Frankfort, Kentucky
Brent Tincher of Oxford, Ohio
Daren Wright of Chillicothe, Ohio
Sissy Anderson of Leitchfield, Kentucky
Jan Hay of Pinnacle, North Carolina
Tony Burris of Summerfield, North Carolina
Kristy Starnes of Summerton, South Carolina
The 2017 Farnam Central AQHA Level 1 Championships is April 11-15 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City, the 2017 AQHA West Level 1 Championships returns April 19-23 to the South Point Equestrian & Events Center in Las Vegas and the 2017 Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships is May 3-7 at the Gov. James B. Hunt Horse Complex in Raleigh, North Carolina.
For more information on the 2017 AQHA Level 1 Championships, visit www.aqha.com/level1championships.
