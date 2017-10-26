Highpoint Performance Horses Rocks Thursday Results

Highpoint Performance Horses always comes home from the Congress with some hardware, but Thursday was an exceptionally stellar day for the team.

Three of their horses placed in the Top 5 in Senior Trail with another in the Top 10. Jason Martin and Heza Radical Zip walked out as Congress Champions with Ashley Dunbar and Sleeptite as Reserve. Both horses are owned by Bonnie Sheren. Brad Ost and UF A Certain Star finished 5th for owner, Courtney Archer. Martin and She Made It Happen, owned by Brenda Gower, rounded out the Top 10 with a 10th place finish.

Switching gears and moving to the Amateur Hunter Under Saddle, four Highpoint team members found themselves in the Top Ten, as well as Champion and Reserve. Not Just Anyhoo and Rebekah Kazakevicius took home the gold as Congress Champions, while Alicia Porter and Hubbout A Dance were named Reserve Champions. Aint Gota Lot and Courtney Archer placed 5th with Angela Fox and HP The Rusty Fox were 7th.

