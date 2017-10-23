Hes So That and All Time Fancy clinch Breeders Futurity Leading Sire awards

[source: APHA.com]

The annual APHA Breeders’ Futurity provides horse owners with added opportunities to earn cold, hard cash with their Breeders’ Trust-enrolled foals—it’s a unique futurity program that takes place exclusively at the APHA World Championship Show. At the end of the show, results were tallied, and we’re excited to announce the Leading Sires of Breeders’ Futurity Money-Earners in both the Platinum and Gold/Silver/Bronze divisions.

Congratulations to the Leading Sires of Breeders’ Futurity Money-Earners at the 2017 APHA World Championship Show:

Platinum: Hes So That — 2017 foal earnings of $26,379*

2009 sorrel overo stallion by MH Supremo (QH) and out of Shes So That; owned by Susan & Phillip Drawdy, Fort Pierce Florida

Five Platinum-division classes paid out more than $73,000 to non-pro exhibitors this year; Hes So That’s get captured two class wins, including the championship in the Platinum Non-Pro Weanling Mares, which featured a total class payout of more than $39,000*.

Shes That Cool (right)— Champion Platinum Regular Registry Weanling Mares ($13,320.11*)

Hes That Obvious — Champion Platinum Solid Paint-Bred Weanling Stallions & Geldings ($9,141.25*)

Shes So Radiant — Fourth Platinum Regular Registry Weanling Mares ($3,917.68*)

Gold/Silver/Bronze: All Time Fancy — 2017 foal earnings of $9,613.26*

1998 bay overo stallion by CF Wicked Willie and out of Forced To Be Fancy; owned by Knaus Holloway Ventures, Peculiar, Missouri

The race for the leading sire title in the Breeders’ Futurity Gold/Silver/Bronze category came down to a class on the last day of the World Show, and a win in Gold 2-Year-Old Hunter Under Saddle clinched the title for All Time Fancy.

Its All In The Timing (right)— Champion Gold 2-Year-Old Hunter Under Saddle ($2,967.83*)

EPR Face It Im Fancy — Reserve Champion Gold 2-Year-Old Hunter Under Saddle ($2,356.80*)

Candy Confidential — Third Place Gold 2-Year-Old Hunter Under Saddle ($1,751.78*)

Time To Be Formal — Fourth Place Gold Yearling Longe Line ($1,818.52*)

Fancy N My Stilettos — Champion Bronze 3-Year-Old Hunter Under Saddle ($691.12*)

(*all payouts are estimates, pending final audit)





