Halter Futurities Flourish

The growth of events to showcase younger horses continues. This year, prospects have competed at the East Coast Halter Futurity, the Breeders Halter Futurity, the Big Money Futurity and the World Conformation Horse Association Futurity.

The Best in the West Futurity still lies ahead, as well as many state affiliate futurities.

Breeders, trainers and exhibitors love futurities as a way to showcase their young stock – and maybe get a boost for a horse that needed a little more time.

That was the case for Joy Stehney of De Soto, Kansas, who won the WCHA non-pro yearling colts class with Exxpectation.





