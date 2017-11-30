Halter Bonanza Continues at Lucas Oil World for 2018 through 2020

[source: AQHA.com]

The American Quarter Horse Association is excited to extend the Halter Bonanza at the Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show, thanks to the generosity of a few special sponsors.

“Our sponsors decided to continue their sponsorships and donate to the amateur and open halter classes at the Lucas Oil World over the next three years,” said Pete Kyle, AQHA chief show officer. “Steve and Kathy Headley are donating $150,000 and Gary and Linda Gordon are also donating $150,000, while Terry and Tammy Bradshaw have donated $153,000, totaling $453,000 over the next three years!”

At the 2017 Lucas Oil World, $105,000 in additional added money was added to the halter class purses. A total of $55,000 was added to the amateur halter division, thanks to 10-year cumulative breeders Steve and Kathy Headley of Bloomington, Indiana, who donated $25,000; and 30-year cumulative breeders Terry and Tammy Bradshaw, who donated $30,000.

The $50,000 added to the open halter division was donated by 30-year cumulative breeders Gary and Linda Gordon of Fossil Gate Farms, Roanoke, Texas.





