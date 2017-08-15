Great Lakes Paint Horse Championships celebrate Zone 8 riders

[source: APHA.com]

The Great Lakes Paint Horse Championship was a hit in 2017, taking place June 16–18 in conjunction with the Michigan Paint Horse Club Summer Mixer show in Hastings, Michigan.

Class winners received beautiful Gist Silversmiths buckles, and medallions were presented to second–sixth place; awards are courtesy APHA. Zone 8 includes Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

Congratulations to the following Paints and their connections:

(based on unofficial results)

Open Ranch Riding—Zipped Up All The Way, owned and exhibited by Caitlin Arthur

Open Halter Geldings—Scottish Dominance, exhibited by Kathy VanKampen, owned by Gary & Kathy W. VanKampen

Open Halter Mares—Star Of My Intention, exhibited by John Phillip VanDyke, owned by Judy VanDyke

Yearling Longe Line—Hustlers Hot Cowboy, owned and exhibited by Tracy Myers-Malone

Novice Youth Showmanship—Good And Shameless, owned and exhibited by Riley Francis

Amateur Showmanship—Drop Top Diva, owned and exhibited by Norma Hamilton

Youth Hunter Under Saddle—A Gentlemans Rose, owned and exhibited by Katie Den Dulk

Open Hunter Under Saddle—Zipped Up All The Way, owned and exhibited by Caitlin Arthur

Novice Amateur Hunt-Seat Equitation—Principled Zippo, owned and exhibited by Jamie Shook

Amateur Hunt-Seat Equitation—Drop Top Diva, owned and exhibited by Norma Hamilton

Youth Western Pleasure—Lopin To The Big Time, exhibited and leased by Hailey Davis

Open Western Pleasure—Drop Top Diva, owned and exhibited by Norma Hamilton

Solid Paint-Bred Western Pleasure—Tyme To Be Perfect, exhibited by Brandie Cary, owned by Tracy Myers-Malone

Novice Youth Horsemanship—Lopin To The Big Time, exhibited and leased by Hailey Davis

Novice Amateur Horsemanship—Hot Like Me, exhibited by Brooke Ruggles, owned by Judy Ruggles

To learn more about the Great Lakes Paint Horse Championship Show, contact show secretary Jennifer Kiser at 517-763-7051 or via email. Or, check out the show’s website.

Don’t forget! The Paint Horse Championships eligibility received a makeover in 2017:

The eligibility criteria for Paint Horse Championship classes largely stays the same. Top 10 APHA World Show placings in Yearling Longe Line and Yearling In-Hand Trail do not impact a horse’s eligibility in any other performance class, and championship classes—selected at the discretion of show management—may be judged by one or two judges. Read the full eligibility requirements here.





