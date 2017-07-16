Fun at the 2017 Ford Youth World

[source: AQHA.com]

To read more at AQHA.com, click here.

Exhibitors can participate in fun-filled events taking place at the 2017 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show. American Quarter Horse Youth Association members will be able to compete in activities outside of the arena during the show August 4-12 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.

Attendees have the opportunity to compete in several events held throughout the show. The Merial AQHYA Horse Judging, speech and art/photo contests are just some of the contests offered. Throughout the show, Ford Youth World teams will also be competing for points in a team-spirit contest. View the tentative schedule of events.

New this year, AQHA will offer a $2,500-added open 5D barrel race with a $500-added AQHA side pot at 7 p.m. on August 4 in Barn 8 at State Fair Park. The barrel race is not limited to Ford Youth World contestants. Anyone can haul in and participate! The race is approved by AQHA, Oklahoma Quarter Horse Association and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. Approval is pending at press time with Better Barrel Races. The event will offer AQHA-approved classes in senior, junior, youth, amateur and Select amateur barrel racing. The open entry fee is $35 with no processing fees. Pre entries are open now. Find the full schedule and entry information at www.trikbarrels.com.





