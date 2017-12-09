First Payment Deadline Approaching for Halter Nomination Pilot Program

New this year, the American Quarter Horse Association is offering a third way for amateur, Select and open exhibitors to qualify their halter horses for AQHA world championship shows*.

The three qualifying methods now include:

Qualify by earning the required number of points, Compete at a designated number of shows during the respective qualifying period (10 for Select and amateur or 20 for open) or Participate in the new nomination pilot program for halter horses.





