First Payment Deadline Approaching for Halter Nomination Pilot Program

December 9th, 2017 11:58 PM | No Comments
[photo credit: the Quarter Horse Journal]

[source: AQHA.com]

New this year, the American Quarter Horse Association is offering a third way for amateur, Select and open exhibitors to qualify their halter horses for AQHA world championship shows*.

The three qualifying methods now include:

  1. Qualify by earning the required number of points,
  2. Compete at a designated number of shows during the respective qualifying period (10 for Select and amateur or 20 for open) or
  3. Participate in the new nomination pilot program for halter horses.

 



