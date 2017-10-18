Fall Championship Season Awards Millions to American Quarter Horse Owners

[source: AQHA.com]

To read the full article on AQHA.com, click here.

Many people know how much fun it is to show an American Quarter Horse, but what you might not know is that each fall is championship season for owners whose passion is showing, racing and rodeo competition. In addition to seeing the world’s best American Quarter Horses in action, the fall championship events also award more than $51 million to owners, making this time of the year a lucrative one for the breed.

Championship season typically kicks off each August with the Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show. There, hundreds of the world’s toughest AQHYA members from five countries competed for the chance to earn one of 35 coveted AQHA world championship titles.





