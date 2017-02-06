Exhibitors Will Win Big at Silver Dollar Circuit in 2017

The city that lures people from all over the world to try and “win big” has now added more incentive for all- around Quarter Horse exhibitors to come to Las Vegas. The Silver Dollar Circuit has upped their game this year with some phenomenal new prizes and added futurity money.

Level 3 High–Points Champions – Saddles by Blue Ribbon Custom Tack Reserve Champions – YETI Coolers

Level 2 and Level 1 High-Points Champions – Motor Bikes Reserve Champions – YETI Coolers

Circuit Awards Champion – Custom Silver Dollar Crystal Trophy Reserve Champion – Kimes Ranch Duffel Bags

NSBA Futurities Open and Non-Pro Pleasure & Hunter Under Saddle – $2,500 added and 50 percent Jackpot of entries Limited Open (concurrent with Open) – $1,000 added

