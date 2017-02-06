Exhibitors Will Win Big at Silver Dollar Circuit in 2017
February 6th, 2017 7:05 PM | No Comments
[source: AQHA.com]
To read the full article on AQHA.com, click here.
The city that lures people from all over the world to try and “win big” has now added more incentive for all- around Quarter Horse exhibitors to come to Las Vegas. The Silver Dollar Circuit has upped their game this year with some phenomenal new prizes and added futurity money.
- Level 3 High–Points
- Champions – Saddles by Blue Ribbon Custom Tack
- Reserve Champions – YETI Coolers
- Level 2 and Level 1 High-Points
- Champions – Motor Bikes
- Reserve Champions – YETI Coolers
- Circuit Awards
- Champion – Custom Silver Dollar Crystal Trophy
- Reserve Champion – Kimes Ranch Duffel Bags
- NSBA Futurities
- Open and Non-Pro Pleasure & Hunter Under Saddle – $2,500 added and 50 percent Jackpot of entries
- Limited Open (concurrent with Open) – $1,000 added
- Added money in other classes, too!
