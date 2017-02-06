PleasureHorse.com > Latest Show News > Exhibitors Will Win Big at Silver Dollar Circuit in 2017

Exhibitors Will Win Big at Silver Dollar Circuit in 2017

February 6th, 2017 7:05 PM | No Comments
[photo credit: Delores Kuhlwein]

The city that lures people from all over the world to try and  “win big” has now added more incentive for all- around Quarter Horse exhibitors to come to Las Vegas. The Silver Dollar Circuit has upped their game this year with some phenomenal new prizes and added futurity money. 

  • Level 3 High–Points
    • Champions – Saddles by Blue Ribbon Custom Tack
    • Reserve Champions – YETI Coolers
  • Level 2 and Level 1 High-Points
    • Champions – Motor Bikes
    • Reserve Champions – YETI Coolers
  • Circuit Awards
    • Champion – Custom Silver Dollar Crystal Trophy
    • Reserve Champion – Kimes Ranch Duffel Bags
  • NSBA Futurities
    • Open and Non-Pro Pleasure & Hunter Under Saddle – $2,500 added and 50 percent Jackpot of entries
    • Limited Open (concurrent with Open) – $1,000 added
  • Added money in other classes, too!



