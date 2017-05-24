Exhibitors All Smiles at 2017 Northeast Paint Horse Championship

[source: APHA.com]

The Northeast Paint Horse Championship was a hit at its new home for 2017, taking place April 15–16 in conjunction with the Virginia Paint Horse Club’s Colors of Spring Show in Lexington, Virginia.

The show hosted 15 Northeast Paint Horse Championship classes; class winners received beautiful Gist Silversmiths buckles, and medallions are presented to second–sixth place; awards are courtesy APHA, and the show had the opportunity to earn up to $3,500 in additional award incentives.

Congratulations to the following Paints and their connections:

(based on unofficial results)

Youth Walk-Trot Showmanship—Double Diamond Deluxe, exhibited by Carly Conway; owned by Laura Wampler Conway, Yorktown, Virginia

Novice Youth Hunt-Seat Equitation—Gorgeousorkie, leased and exhibited by Madison Dunbar, Hanover, Pennsylvania

Youth Horsemanship—Special This Time, owned and exhibited by Anna Lia Sullivan, Southampton, New Jersey

Youth Hunter Under Saddle—Special This Time, owned and exhibited by Anna Lia Sullivan, Southampton, New Jersey

Amateur Walk-Trot Western Pleasure—Face It Hes Awesome, exhibited and leased by Ellen Hillyer, Richmond, Virginia

Novice Amateur Western Pleasure—Paint Me Lazy, exhibited and owned by Gabrielle Bradway, Warrenton, Virginia

Amateur Showmanship—Face It Hes Awesome, exhibited and leased by Ellen Hillyer, Richmond, Virginia

Amateur Ranch Riding—Dolce E Empi Dun, exhibited and owned by Tami Newland-Hawkes, Goochland, Virginia

SPB Amateur Walk-Trot Western Pleasure—Too Awesome Too Beat, exhibited and owned by Candice Owens, Church View, Virginia

SPB Amateur Showmanship—Too Tuf To Be Fancy, exhibited and owned by Tabitha Thompson, Fincastle, Virginia

Open Halter Mares—Shez Bearly Exclusive, exhibited and owned by Vicki Simmons, Fredericksburg, Virginia

Open Halter Geldings—Paint Me Lazy, exhibited and owned by Gabrielle Bradway, Warrenton, Virginia

Open Hunter Under Saddle—Special This Time, owned and exhibited by Anna Lia Sullivan, Southampton, New Jersey

Open Trail—Special This Time, owned and exhibited by Anna Lia Sullivan, Southampton, New Jersey

Open Western Pleasure—Paint Me Lazy, exhibited by Robert MacDonald; owned by Gabrielle Bradway, Warrenton, Virginia

The eligibility criteria for Paint Horse Championship classes largely stays the same. Top 10 APHA World Show placings in Yearling Longe Line and Yearling In-Hand Trail do not impact a horse's eligibility in any other performance class, and championship classes—selected at the discretion of show management—may be judged by one or two judges. Read the full eligibility requirements here.






