European Winners Crowned at 2017 EuroPaint Zone Championship
[source: APHA.com]
The final Paint Horse Championship show of 2017 took place August 27–September 2 at the European Paint Horse Championship, hosted by Zone 12, in Kreuth, Germany.
“EuroPaint” welcomed exhibitors from across Europe, and to be eligible for the special Paint Horse Championship classes and awards, both exhibitors and horse owners must reside in Europe, and the horses had to meet other eligibility criteria. The European Paint Horse Championship was the largest APHA show in 2016, excluding the APHA World Show, and the show was reportedly even larger in 2017.
EuroPaint Zone Championship winners receive custom Gist Silversmith trophy buckles; medallions are presented to second- through sixth-place recipients.
Congratulations to the following Paints and their connections:
(based on unofficial results)
- Youth SPB Showmanship — Hesa Lightning Jac, exhibited by Julia Wagner, Austria
- Youth Halter Mares — Shes Lady Assets, exhibited by Chiara Fiorito, Italy
- Amateur Senior Mares — Shes Lady Assets, exhibited by Francesco Fiorito, Italy
- Amateur SPB Showmanship at Halter — Zippo Magnum Phil, exhibited by Janine Wirth, Germany
- Green Western Pleasure — Ima Sensational Mover, exhibited by Saskia Moeskops, Netherlands
- SPB Green Western Pleasure — Zipsinvitationtogold, exhibited by Astrid Gunlev, Denmark
- Green Hunter Under Saddle — Hawthorns Pleasantzip, exhibited by Michele Schoenwald, Denmark
- Amateur Trail — Whip Cream Machine, exhibited by Pascal Filland, France
- SPB Green Trail — ChipsChocolateDiamond, exhibited by Tanja Hubrich, Germany
- Youth Hunter Under Saddle — A Bright Deal, exhibited by Carolina Clement, Germany
- Junior Trail — Brave Peppys Dream, exhibited by Sara Nilsson, Sweden
- Youth Trail — A Bright Deal, exhibited by Carolina Clement, Germany
- Amateur SPB Western Pleasure — Zippo Magnum Phil, exhibited by Janine Wirth, Germany
- Youth SPB Western Horsemanship — Hesa Lightning Jac, exhibited by Julia Wagner, Austria
Leave a Reply