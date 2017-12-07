European Winners Crowned at 2017 EuroPaint Zone Championship

The final Paint Horse Championship show of 2017 took place August 27–September 2 at the European Paint Horse Championship, hosted by Zone 12, in Kreuth, Germany.

“EuroPaint” welcomed exhibitors from across Europe, and to be eligible for the special Paint Horse Championship classes and awards, both exhibitors and horse owners must reside in Europe, and the horses had to meet other eligibility criteria. The European Paint Horse Championship was the largest APHA show in 2016, excluding the APHA World Show, and the show was reportedly even larger in 2017.

EuroPaint Zone Championship winners receive custom Gist Silversmith trophy buckles; medallions are presented to second- through sixth-place recipients.

Congratulations to the following Paints and their connections:

(based on unofficial results)

Youth SPB Showmanship — Hesa Lightning Jac, exhibited by Julia Wagner, Austria

Youth Halter Mares — Shes Lady Assets, exhibited by Chiara Fiorito, Italy

Amateur Senior Mares — Shes Lady Assets, exhibited by Francesco Fiorito, Italy

Amateur SPB Showmanship at Halter — Zippo Magnum Phil, exhibited by Janine Wirth, Germany

Green Western Pleasure — Ima Sensational Mover, exhibited by Saskia Moeskops, Netherlands

SPB Green Western Pleasure — Zipsinvitationtogold, exhibited by Astrid Gunlev, Denmark

Green Hunter Under Saddle — Hawthorns Pleasantzip, exhibited by Michele Schoenwald, Denmark

Amateur Trail — Whip Cream Machine, exhibited by Pascal Filland, France

SPB Green Trail — ChipsChocolateDiamond, exhibited by Tanja Hubrich, Germany

Youth Hunter Under Saddle — A Bright Deal, exhibited by Carolina Clement, Germany

Junior Trail — Brave Peppys Dream, exhibited by Sara Nilsson, Sweden

Youth Trail — A Bright Deal, exhibited by Carolina Clement, Germany

Amateur SPB Western Pleasure — Zippo Magnum Phil, exhibited by Janine Wirth, Germany

Youth SPB Western Horsemanship — Hesa Lightning Jac, exhibited by Julia Wagner, Austria





