Entry Info Available for 2017 Western Pleasure Super Sires

Entry information is now available for the 2017 Western Pleasure Super Sires events to be held at the Tom Powers Triple Challenge Futurity June 30-July 1, 2017. $10,000 will go to the winners of the Open Non Pro Three Year-Old Western Pleasure and the Limited Non Pro Three Year-Old Western Pleasure, and $5,000 will be awarded to the winner of the Open Non Pro Yearling Longe Line.

Entry forms are available here and due by June 10, 2017. All foals must be nominated in order to be eligible for the Western Super Sires Program. Nominations forms can be found here.





