Emma Gore wins in a record breaking way

Courtesy – All American Quarter Horse Congress – Read More at http://quarterhorsecongress.com/news

The All American Quarter Horse Congress has a new record holder for the most awards ever won as a youth in a single year.

Emma Gore, 10, of Croton, Ohio won the Youth 11 and Under All Around, Level 1 13 and Under High Point, Level 1 Youth High Point and Youth All Around with her horse My Only Good Shoes.

This is Gore’s first year not showing in the Small Fry division where she won Small Fry All Around in 2016 and 2017.

Gore did not think she had a chance at beating out the 15-18 year olds to win the Youth All Around.

“I’m just surprised and excited that I did it,” she said.

Gore has only been riding My Only Good Shoes in the show arena for one year and the pair are already leaving their mark.

“I want to come back next year and win it all again, but I don’t know if I will be able to,” Gore said.

With several more years ahead of her she has plenty of time to defend these titles and add to her collection of trophies, saddles and ribbons.

“Jennifer and I are very proud of her and what she has accomplished this Congress,” said Judd Paul, Gore’s trainer.

Congratulations Emma!

Complete list of placings through Congress below.

First Place:

Youth Horsemanship 11 and Under

Level 1 Youth Western Pleasure 13 and Under

Youth Hunt Seat Equitation 11 and Under

Second Place:

Youth Showmanship 11 and Under

Youth Western Pleasure 11 and Under

Third Place:

Level 1 Youth Showmanship 13 and Under

Level 1 Youth Hunt Seat Equitation 13 and Under

Fifth Place:

Level 1 Youth Horsemanship 13 and Under