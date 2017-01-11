Do you remember? APHA World Show’s moving to September 2017!

[source: APHA.com]

The APHA World Championship Show is moving to September 2017, and with that move comes the perfect opportunity to join in on the fun. The show takes place September 20–October 1, 2017, at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Show Schedule & Premium Book release date: Spring 2017

Pre-Entry, Stall & RV deadline: August 1, 2017

Qualifying Period: June 1, 2016–May 31, 2017

For most events, horses must qualify based on participation at a minimum of four APHA-approved shows, showing to at least eight judges, during the qualifying period. Horses competing only in select disciplines—cutting, cow horse, sorting, roping, goat tying, speed events and over fences—are only required to compete at two APHA events instead of four.

Horses being shown in the following classes are not required to qualify due to time restraints and the age of the horses: weanling and yearling halter, yearling longe line and yearling in-hand trail, 2- and 3-year-old performance horses, and 4-year-old speed event horses. Horses competing in specialty classes—challenges, sweepstakes (except PBRIP), and futurity events—are also not required to qualify unless they plan to also enter regular classes.

Check out full qualifying details at apha.com/oawcs/qualifiers.

Qualifying Events for Reiners, Cutters & Cow Horses

Reiners, cutters and cow horses have the opportunity to qualify at select competitions designated as APHA World Show qualifying events. Check them out at apha.com/oawcs/dates.

National Cutting Horse Association qualifying events

American Cutting Horse Association qualifying events

National Reining Horse Association qualifying events

National Reined Cow Horse Association qualifying events

Special Reminder—Amateur Walk-Trot Exhibitors:

To qualify to compete in Amateur Walk-Trot classes at the World Show, exhibitors must hold a current Amateur Walk-Trot card prior to May 31 of the World Show year.

If a current Amateur Walk-Trot card has not been held prior to May 31 of the World Show year, an exhibitor may apply for one to show at the World Show if the following conditions apply:

The exhibitor may not have earned any points in performance classes (Open and/or Amateur divisions) with APHA or any other recognized association during the current calendar year. Halter and in-hand classes do not count against eligibility.

Special Reminder—Horses Shown at the Youth World Show:

Horses to be shown in the Youth World Show must be transferred or leased by the May 15 Youth World Show pre-entry deadline. However, any horse shown at the Youth World Show will not be eligible to show at the Open/Amateur World Show (in the same year) by the immediate previous owner/lessor as described in AM-020.A and YP-015.A.

2017 Youth World Show Dates: June 26–July 8, 2017 (no qualifying required)

Pre-Entry, Stall & RV Deadline: May 15, 2017

Special Reminder—Future World Show Dates:

Put these dates on your calendar!

2018 AjPHA Youth World Show: June 25–July 7, 2018

2018 APHA Open/Amateur World Show: September 19–30, 2018

Qualifying Dates: June 1, 2017–May 31, 2018

2019 AjPHA Youth World Show: June 24–July 6, 2019

2019 APHA Open/Amateur World Show: September 18–29, 2019

Qualifying Dates: June 1, 2018–May 31, 2019





