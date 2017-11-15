Demel Wins AQHA Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge

[source: AQHA.com]

Mounted on unfamiliar American Quarter Horses, 16 collegiate equestrian riders squared off in the AQHA Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge November 11-12 during the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City.

Eight student-athletes from the National Collegiate Equestrian Association and eight from the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association were selected by their respective organizations to showcase their skills in the challenge. Competition featured a mixture of NCEA and IHSA formats, with the end goal being one rider crowned the best collegiate horsemanship rider in the country.

Winning the 2017 AQHA Collegiate Horsemanship Challenge was Abbi Demel from Baylor University.





