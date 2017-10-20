PleasureHorse.com > Show News > Congress 2017 Show News > Congress Weekend Roundup

Congress Weekend Roundup

October 20th, 2017 10:15 PM | No Comments
Premier yearlings will be showcased in the Congress Super Sale Yearling Sales Stakes. Pictured here is Certainly Southern, by Its A Southern Thing, and consigned by Gumz Farms.

Premier yearlings will be showcased in the Congress Super Sale Yearling Sales Stakes. Pictured here is Certainly Southern, by Its A Southern Thing, and consigned by Gumz Farms.

There are lots of events going on this weekend at the Congress, and you won’t want to miss the action!  

On Saturday, 10/21, the 51st Congress Super Sale will showcase a lineup outstanding show horses, prospects, and broodmares.  The Sale will also feature the Yearling Sale Stakes where yearlings sold through the sale will be eligible for next year’s Two Year-Old Sale Stakes Western Pleasure Classes.  Can’t be there in person?  You can watch the sale here.    

Also on Saturday, Youth can kick back and mingle at the Congress Youth Bash where they can enjoy music, dancing, food, and games.

On Sunday, the Ohio Quarter Horse Foundation hosts the Congress Derby: A Night At the Races gala to raise funds for the Foundation.  The gala will include both a silent and live auction.  

The annual NYATT events will kick off on Sunday.  The National Youth Activities Team Tournament is the largest national youth team tournament in the world and is always one of the highlights of Congress. Below is the list of classes:

CELESTE – STARTING AT 7:00 AM
NYATT REINING 
 
COOPER – STARTING 7:00 AM
NYATT SHOWMANSHIP
 
COLISEUM – STARTING 7:00 AM
NYATT BARREL RACING
NYATT HUNTER UNDER SADDLE
NYATT HUNT SEAT EQUITATION
NYATT WESTERN PLEASURE
NYATT HORSEMANSHIP
NYATT AWARDS
 
For the full schedule of events, visit QuarterHorseCongress.com.



Leave a Reply