Congress Weekend Roundup

There are lots of events going on this weekend at the Congress, and you won’t want to miss the action!

On Saturday, 10/21, the 51st Congress Super Sale will showcase a lineup outstanding show horses, prospects, and broodmares. The Sale will also feature the Yearling Sale Stakes where yearlings sold through the sale will be eligible for next year’s Two Year-Old Sale Stakes Western Pleasure Classes. Can’t be there in person? You can watch the sale here.

Also on Saturday, Youth can kick back and mingle at the Congress Youth Bash where they can enjoy music, dancing, food, and games.

On Sunday, the Ohio Quarter Horse Foundation hosts the Congress Derby: A Night At the Races gala to raise funds for the Foundation. The gala will include both a silent and live auction.

The annual NYATT events will kick off on Sunday. The National Youth Activities Team Tournament is the largest national youth team tournament in the world and is always one of the highlights of Congress. Below is the list of classes:

CELESTE – STARTING AT 7:00 AM

NYATT REINING

COOPER – STARTING 7:00 AM

NYATT SHOWMANSHIP

COLISEUM – STARTING 7:00 AM

NYATT BARREL RACING

NYATT HUNTER UNDER SADDLE

NYATT HUNT SEAT EQUITATION

NYATT WESTERN PLEASURE

NYATT HORSEMANSHIP

NYATT AWARDS

For the full schedule of events, visit QuarterHorseCongress.com.






