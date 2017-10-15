Congress Weekend Recap

As we head into mid-October, Congress is in full swing and this weekend was PACKED with activities and events. If you weren’t in Columbus this weekend, we’ve got you covered. Check out our rundown below:

Sara Laughlin of Eastern Ohio Quarter Horse Association was crowned the 2017 Congress Queen.

Angie Reichert and Surely Cashin Chex took home the top spot in the always popular Open Freestyle Reining. On the NonPro side of things, Reed Kyle and Gunner Git Ya Dun slid into first place.

Friday night started the weekend off with a bang with the annual PBR event.

This weekend was one of the cutest weekends of the year, as the Small Fry events took place and showed us the future of the industry.

Two-time Super Horse and legendary mare, Snap Krackle Pop, changed pilots and won the Congress Championship in the EWD Walk-Trot Western Pleasure- Supported with Lucas Frank Jeffery Molnar.

The action continues as we head into Week 3.





