Congress Offers Help to Vendors and Futurity Entries

2020 All American Quarter Horse Congress

Horse Show Friends,

The Ohio Quarter Horse offices were closed Monday at midnight per order of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. All staff are now working remotely from their homes and available to serve you. To contact staff please call the regular Ohio Quarter Horse Association office number, 614-505-7200, select the extension of the employee you wish to speak to, and your call will be forwarded that employee’s cell phone.

The Congress is a monumental event to plan and produce with many complex parts. We must follow specific timelines to stay on track and produce the largest horse show in the world. Ohio Quarter Horse is aggressively proceeding with confidence that the 2020 Congress will go forward as planned. Thanks to the Corporate Partners and many other sponsors who are standing firm in their support of the 2020 Congress, over 3 million in cash and prizes will be awarded. The Tri-Chairmen have mandated no price increases for 2020 and a full refund policy. As we emerge from this pandemic, the Tri-Chairmen invite all exhibitors to celebrate the lifestyle we all love at the 2020 Congress.

COVID-19 has affected you and your business. I have instructed staff to meet your needs. If you are concerned with Congress Futurity entry deadlines, call Rhonda Harter directly and she will work with you. If you are a commercial exhibitor and experiencing challenges in your business, please contact Lisa Martin directly and she will assist you. If I can help personally, call me anytime, my cell is 330-388-9907.

America and the horse show family are tough and we will beat COVID-19. I’m looking forward to celebrating that victory with you all in October. Until then, I wish you and your families a safe and healthy journey through this pandemic.

Scott Myers

Congress 2020 “All We Need Is You”





