Congress Masters Entries Announced

Saturday night will be no BLACK TIE AND HEELS event but consider this your MIDKNIGHT INVITATION to the All American Quarter Horse Congress Masters event presented by The Equine Chronicle. Come TAKEALITTLERIDEWITHME and watch HOWDREAMSAREMADE.
BELIEVE IT OR NOT, the ALWAYS ORIGINAL SHEZA IRON MARECEDES will be KRUZIN IN STYLE and U R CERTAIN TO LOOK as SHES PERSONAL tries ESCAPINGWITHTHEGOODS WITHOUT PERMISSION.
SINCE YOU BEEN GONE from the 2016 Congress, traveling to ALCATRAZ and all those other horse shows, VS THE FIRST LADY has been KEEPING VITALS GOOD and avoiding VS LIFE SUPPORT.
HEZ MY VERSION has been working on his BEST JAZZ ALBUM YET while CHEXY WHEN IM LOPIN is RR LOOKIN LIKE MAGIC.
U GOT IT, the “mane event” begins at 7 p.m. in the Celeste but come early as attendees will be lining up at SHES A CANDY MACHINE and Cox Concessions for THE BEST BREW AT THE BAR. Place your BET N ON A DREAM and we will AL TOAST TO THAT.
Whether the BEAUTIFUL ONES ONLY win or the CLASSICALLY LAZY come out on top, NO DOUBTING ME we will all KM CHEERSTOTHEBEST because TAILS NEVER FAIL and we will have a new Congress Masters Champion.
Check out the official entry sheet below or download here . The evening will kick off with 2-Year-Old Maiden Hunter Under Saddle, followed by 2-Year-Old Maiden Western Pleasure. This is a maiden horse event so additional scratches may be assessed prior to the show.
MY WILD INVITATION is good for one night only.
Buy your tickets now in the Press Office or at www.quarterhorsecongress.com If you are not able to attend this year you can watch at home via iEquine!
Congress Masters 2 Year Old Hunter Under Saddle NSBA
Presented by The Equine Chronicle
1714 – Tails Never Fail / Jennifer L Leckey for Jessica Alleman
2311 - Jessica Alleman / Amber Hanson Pickard for Amber Hanson Pickard
3566 - Beautiful Ones Only / Troy Lehn for Alexandra Chavez
4147 - Sheza Iron Marecedes / Keith Miller for Meaghan Whelan
5625 - Black Tie And Heels / Carmen Mayabb for Mr & Mrs William Wilkes
7063 - Shes Personal / Trisha Yamber for Dawn Baker
7685 - Kruzin In Style / Heidi Piper for Jennifer Conny
7855 - U Got It / Tami Thurston for Sandra Morgan
7958 - Best Jazz Album Yet / Deanna Searles for Jim Searles
8587 - Escapingwiththegoods / Joy Wheeler for Tracy Harrell
8898 - Without Permission / Dawn Baker for Joanne Taylor
9369 - Alcatraz / Nancy Sue Ryan for Barry Falkenham
9418 - Maid In Hooville / Courtney Suzanne Brockmueller for Tammy Thompson Dyer
Congress Masters 2 Year Old Western Pleasure NSBA
Presented by The Equine Chronicle
1205 - KM Cheerstothebest / Casey Willis for Masterson Farms LLC
1343 - RR Lookin Like Magic / Gil Galyean for Darol Rodrock
1494 - Shesa Candy Machine / Angie Cannizzaro for Scott & Linda Berwick
2188 - Believe It Or Not / Rusty Green for Kent Taylor
2781 - VS Life Support / Patrick Heeley for Francesca Wierda
2907 - No Doubting Me / Brian Baker for Sue Sancken
3071 - Bet N On A Dream / Travis Duit for Donna Grosse
3369 - Chexy When Im Lopin / Shane Pope for Cathy Corrigan Frank
3796 - Always Original / Cole Baker for Tamara Ray
3919 - Howdreamsaremade / Taft Dickerson for Vicky Wefald
4473 - Midknight Invitation / Kenny Lakins for Starland Ranch LLC
4530 - Takealitleridewithme / Jamie Zuidema for Ronald Plantz
5388 - Best Brew At The Bar / David Archer for Ernest Branson
5536 - My Wild Invitation / Jessica Gilliam for Robyn Davies
6557 - Since U Been Gone / Wade Parks for Scott Secrist
6570 - Classically Lazy / Jay Starnes for Rawlings Enterprises LLC
7298 - Hez My Version / Jim Chafin for Joni Gainey
7976 - U R Certain To Look / Jennifer Stein for Beth McNichol
9868 - Keeping Vitals Good / Randy Wilson for Ron Shelly
9938 - VS The First Lady / Aaron Moses for Kristen Galyean
