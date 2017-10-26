Congress Masters Entries Announced

Press Release

Saturday night will be no BLACK TIE AND HEELS event but consider this your MIDKNIGHT INVITATION to the All American Quarter Horse Congress Masters event presented by The Equine Chronicle. Come TAKEALITTLERIDEWITHME and watch HOWDREAMSAREMADE.

BELIEVE IT OR NOT, the ALWAYS ORIGINAL SHEZA IRON MARECEDES will be KRUZIN IN STYLE and U R CERTAIN TO LOOK as SHES PERSONAL tries ESCAPINGWITHTHEGOODS WITHOUT PERMISSION.

SINCE YOU BEEN GONE from the 2016 Congress, traveling to ALCATRAZ and all those other horse shows, VS THE FIRST LADY has been KEEPING VITALS GOOD and avoiding VS LIFE SUPPORT.

HEZ MY VERSION has been working on his BEST JAZZ ALBUM YET while CHEXY WHEN IM LOPIN is RR LOOKIN LIKE MAGIC.

U GOT IT, the “mane event” begins at 7 p.m. in the Celeste but come early as attendees will be lining up at SHES A CANDY MACHINE and Cox Concessions for THE BEST BREW AT THE BAR. Place your BET N ON A DREAM and we will AL TOAST TO THAT.

Whether the BEAUTIFUL ONES ONLY win or the CLASSICALLY LAZY come out on top, NO DOUBTING ME we will all KM CHEERSTOTHEBEST because TAILS NEVER FAIL and we will have a new Congress Masters Champion.

Check out the official entry sheet below or download here . The evening will kick off with 2-Year-Old Maiden Hunter Under Saddle, followed by 2-Year-Old Maiden Western Pleasure. This is a maiden horse event so additional scratches may be assessed prior to the show.

MY WILD INVITATION is good for one night only.

Buy your tickets now in the Press Office or at www.quarterhorsecongress.com If you are not able to attend this year you can watch at home via iEquine!

Congress Masters 2 Year Old Hunter Under Saddle NSBA

Presented by The Equine Chronicle

1714 – Tails Never Fail / Jennifer L Leckey for Jessica Alleman

2311 - Jessica Alleman / Amber Hanson Pickard for Amber Hanson Pickard

3566 - Beautiful Ones Only / Troy Lehn for Alexandra Chavez

4147 - Sheza Iron Marecedes / Keith Miller for Meaghan Whelan

5625 - Black Tie And Heels / Carmen Mayabb for Mr & Mrs William Wilkes

7063 - Shes Personal / Trisha Yamber for Dawn Baker

7685 - Kruzin In Style / Heidi Piper for Jennifer Conny

7855 - U Got It / Tami Thurston for Sandra Morgan

7958 - Best Jazz Album Yet / Deanna Searles for Jim Searles

8587 - Escapingwiththegoods / Joy Wheeler for Tracy Harrell

8898 - Without Permission / Dawn Baker for Joanne Taylor

9369 - Alcatraz / Nancy Sue Ryan for Barry Falkenham

9418 - Maid In Hooville / Courtney Suzanne Brockmueller for Tammy Thompson Dyer

Congress Masters 2 Year Old Western Pleasure NSBA

Presented by The Equine Chronicle

1205 - KM Cheerstothebest / Casey Willis for Masterson Farms LLC

1343 - RR Lookin Like Magic / Gil Galyean for Darol Rodrock

1494 - Shesa Candy Machine / Angie Cannizzaro for Scott & Linda Berwick

2188 - Believe It Or Not / Rusty Green for Kent Taylor

2781 - VS Life Support / Patrick Heeley for Francesca Wierda

2907 - No Doubting Me / Brian Baker for Sue Sancken

3071 - Bet N On A Dream / Travis Duit for Donna Grosse

3369 - Chexy When Im Lopin / Shane Pope for Cathy Corrigan Frank

3796 - Always Original / Cole Baker for Tamara Ray

3919 - Howdreamsaremade / Taft Dickerson for Vicky Wefald

4473 - Midknight Invitation / Kenny Lakins for Starland Ranch LLC

4530 - Takealitleridewithme / Jamie Zuidema for Ronald Plantz

5388 - Best Brew At The Bar / David Archer for Ernest Branson

5536 - My Wild Invitation / Jessica Gilliam for Robyn Davies

6557 - Since U Been Gone / Wade Parks for Scott Secrist

6570 - Classically Lazy / Jay Starnes for Rawlings Enterprises LLC

7298 - Hez My Version / Jim Chafin for Joni Gainey

7976 - U R Certain To Look / Jennifer Stein for Beth McNichol

9868 - Keeping Vitals Good / Randy Wilson for Ron Shelly

9938 - VS The First Lady / Aaron Moses for Kristen Galyean





