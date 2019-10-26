Congress Masters Competitors Announced

The 2019 Congress Masters Line Up has been announced and the competion will be stiff in both the HUS and Pleasure Classes at tonight’s show. Be sure to Buy your tickets now in the Press Office or at www.quarterhorsecongress.com If you are not able to attend this year you can watch at home via National Sports Broadcasting!

Congress Masters 2 Year Old Hunter Under Saddle NSBA

Presented by The Equine Chronicle

2361 – Hubbout An Uber | Trisha Yamber for Ron Chiapusio

2461 – Al Right Already | Beth Case for Rebekah Kazakevicius

2807 – TF Gunpowder N Lace | Katy Jo Zuidema for Kelli Jensen

3627 – Imaheartbreaker | Joy Wheeler for Waukegan Farms LLC

4181 – My Assets Will Do | Melissa Thyfault for Melanie Humphreys

4721 – Hes Maid Of Iron | Alexandra Chavez for Chev3z Enterprises LLC

7753 – Al Ways Incredible | Alyse Roberts for Starland Ranch LLC

9266 – Next Stop Paris | Lisa Hand for John Marangakis/Lisa Hand

9484 – Al Ways A Factor | Julie Schmidt for Julie Schmidt

9866 – Bout Time Baby | Amber Hanson Pickard for Brent Husky

Congress Masters 2 Year Old Western Pleasure NSBA

Presented by The Equine Chronicle

1072 – Battin On Slow | Karen Hornick for Jack Creditt

1572 – Ready Set Strut | Alex Whalen for Shelley Nuhn Shepherd

2569 – Hotty Totty | Randy Wilson for Chav3z Enterprises LLC

2634 – Made My Best | Julie Schmidt for Julie Schmidt

3774 – KM My Girl | Casey Willis for Masterson Farms LLC

5107 – Its A Certain Thing | Patrick O’Brien for Matthew & Melissa Burton

6239 – Hay Goodlookn | Andy Cochran for Capital Quarter Horses LLC

7309 – Snippity Snap | Denton Debuhr for Julie Dishman

7762 – Always Lopin | David Archer for Paula Czapko

7857 – RR Cant Stop A Feelin | Mike Hachtel for Nettie Olsen

8042 – Suddenly Ladylike | Gil Galyean for Starland Ranch LLC

8843 – Cool Machine | Sean Knowles for Karen Wood

9270 – Alla Right Moves | Travis Duit for Steven & Susan Thompson

9496 – RV Dunit N Moonlite | Justin Clay Arrington for Vickie Kent

9671 – Livin Da Dream | Jay Starnes for Nettie Olsen





