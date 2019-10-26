Congress Masters Competitors Announced
The 2019 Congress Masters Line Up has been announced and the competion will be stiff in both the HUS and Pleasure Classes at tonight’s show. Be sure to Buy your tickets now in the Press Office or at www.quarterhorsecongress.com If you are not able to attend this year you can watch at home via National Sports Broadcasting!
Congress Masters 2 Year Old Hunter Under Saddle NSBA
Presented by The Equine Chronicle
2361 – Hubbout An Uber | Trisha Yamber for Ron Chiapusio
2461 – Al Right Already | Beth Case for Rebekah Kazakevicius
2807 – TF Gunpowder N Lace | Katy Jo Zuidema for Kelli Jensen
3627 – Imaheartbreaker | Joy Wheeler for Waukegan Farms LLC
4181 – My Assets Will Do | Melissa Thyfault for Melanie Humphreys
4721 – Hes Maid Of Iron | Alexandra Chavez for Chev3z Enterprises LLC
7753 – Al Ways Incredible | Alyse Roberts for Starland Ranch LLC
9266 – Next Stop Paris | Lisa Hand for John Marangakis/Lisa Hand
9484 – Al Ways A Factor | Julie Schmidt for Julie Schmidt
9866 – Bout Time Baby | Amber Hanson Pickard for Brent Husky
Congress Masters 2 Year Old Western Pleasure NSBA
Presented by The Equine Chronicle
1072 – Battin On Slow | Karen Hornick for Jack Creditt
1572 – Ready Set Strut | Alex Whalen for Shelley Nuhn Shepherd
2569 – Hotty Totty | Randy Wilson for Chav3z Enterprises LLC
2634 – Made My Best | Julie Schmidt for Julie Schmidt
3774 – KM My Girl | Casey Willis for Masterson Farms LLC
5107 – Its A Certain Thing | Patrick O’Brien for Matthew & Melissa Burton
6239 – Hay Goodlookn | Andy Cochran for Capital Quarter Horses LLC
7309 – Snippity Snap | Denton Debuhr for Julie Dishman
7762 – Always Lopin | David Archer for Paula Czapko
7857 – RR Cant Stop A Feelin | Mike Hachtel for Nettie Olsen
8042 – Suddenly Ladylike | Gil Galyean for Starland Ranch LLC
8843 – Cool Machine | Sean Knowles for Karen Wood
9270 – Alla Right Moves | Travis Duit for Steven & Susan Thompson
9496 – RV Dunit N Moonlite | Justin Clay Arrington for Vickie Kent
9671 – Livin Da Dream | Jay Starnes for Nettie Olsen
