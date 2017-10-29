Congratulations 2017 Congress All-Around Champions
[source: QuarterHorseCongress.com]
Hi-Point All-Around Horse
Champion: Not Just Anyhoo – Rebekah L Kazakevicius
Reserve: Levites – Sandy Vargo
All Around Amateur Select
Champion: Dan Yeager – Cracking The Code
Reserve: Kim L Neas – Rumors Are Hot
Hi-Point Small Fry
Champion: Emma Grace Gore – Hes Suddenly Handsome
Reserve: Dana Moody – Cudda Invited Me
Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 13 & Under
Champion: Hanna Iselin Olaussen – Wearin Only Moonlite
Reserve: Isabella SJ Himes – Assets Miss Reba
Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 14-18
Champion: Isabella Erwin – Just Money Hungry
Reserve: Maddie Paul – Pipen Hot Irons
All-Around Youth 11 & Under
Champion: Claira Bingaman – Invite Me I Am Hot
Reserve: Rilynn K Lindsay – Gonna Get Ya Good
