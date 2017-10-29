Congratulations 2017 Congress All-Around Champions

[source: QuarterHorseCongress.com]

Click here for full all-around results.

Hi-Point All-Around Horse

Champion: Not Just Anyhoo – Rebekah L Kazakevicius

Reserve: Levites – Sandy Vargo

All Around Amateur Select

Champion: Dan Yeager – Cracking The Code

Reserve: Kim L Neas – Rumors Are Hot

Hi-Point Small Fry

Champion: Emma Grace Gore – Hes Suddenly Handsome

Reserve: Dana Moody – Cudda Invited Me

Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 13 & Under

Champion: Hanna Iselin Olaussen – Wearin Only Moonlite

Reserve: Isabella SJ Himes – Assets Miss Reba

Hi-Point Level 1 Youth 14-18

Champion: Isabella Erwin – Just Money Hungry

Reserve: Maddie Paul – Pipen Hot Irons

All-Around Youth 11 & Under

Champion: Claira Bingaman – Invite Me I Am Hot

Reserve: Rilynn K Lindsay – Gonna Get Ya Good





