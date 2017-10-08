Changes Coming to AQHA Show Approval, Processing Fees

[source: AQHA.com]

The American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee approved changes to show approval fees, which will go into effect for show approval applications received after October 6, 2017, and processing fees, which will increase from $5 to $6 on January 1, 2018. Until this point, fees have remained unchanged since 2012.

“I want to thank the show approval task force for taking on the challenge of studying our current show approval fees. The task force recommended lowering fees for AQHA shows under 500 entries, which affects the vast majority of our events and includes up to a 60-percent reduction for some,” said AQHA Executive Vice President Craig Huffhines. “The Executive Committee recognizes the financial sensitivity felt by our smaller shows and adopted this recommendation to lower the fees for these shows.”





