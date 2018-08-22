Canadian National Quarter Horse Show 2018

The Canadian National Quarter Horse Show kicked off this morning in Red Deer Alberta. 2018. This prestigous event will feature five AQHA/NSBA approved shows plus the $10,000 added Gold Rush Futurities. By the end of the week 137 National Championships will be awarded the beautiful Kathy’s Championship buckle.

PleasureHorse.com and Show Horse Today are proud to be a platinum sponsor of this event and will be providing candids and updates through out the show.

Judges for this year’s show are Allen Mitchells, Chele McGauly, Kelly Smith, Sandy Curl and Michael Ochetto. All five judges will judge the futurity classes on Friday afternoon.

The main show barn is a must see for the spectators and the stall fronts are beautifully decorated and the barn lounge areas are ready for a long week of showing.

Exhibitors and spectators will be treated to the daily complimentary pancake breakfast each morning at the show, sponsored by the various training barns. This breakfast has become a welcome opportunity for exhibitors to catch up with friends and fuel up for a busy day of showing.

The Alberta Youth Association will also be collecting food for the local food bank through the week and would appreciate donations of non perishable food at the show office to help those less fortunate.

Keep checking back for stories and pictures from the show as well as the results from the prestigious Gold Rush Futurities on Friday.

Show Bill and Schedule

