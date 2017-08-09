Boehringer Ingelheim AQHYA World Championship Horse Judging Contest

[source: AQHA.com]

In August, competitors came from across the country for the chance to earn a world championship title in the Boehringer Ingelheim AQHYA World Championship Horse Judging Contest.

The Boehringer Ingelheim Judging Contest took place on August 7 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City during the Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championships Show. This challenging and rewarding event is sponsored by AQHA Corporate Partner Boehringer Ingelheim, previously known as Merial.

