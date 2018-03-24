AzYQHA Youth Raffle off 100x Shortys Hat
by Dixie Lee
Today I stopped by the AzQHA prize booth at the Sun Circuit and spotted a raffle box. Before I knew what was being raffled, I was already convinced to buy a ticket because it came with……..COOKIES!
AzQHA and AzYQHA are raffling a Shorty’s 100X Custom Hat at Sun Circuit this year. Director Anica Reddick tells me funds raised by the raffle are going towards Youth who wish to attend the AYQHA Show in 2018. Interested youth must apply to the AzQHA for this opportunity and commit to a minimum of 5 volunteer hours in order to be eligible for funding.
I stopped by Shorty’s after purchasing my tickets and what do I find? Two potential Arizona youth members!! Kaylee & Ashlynn Walker from Peoria, AZ were with their Aunty Penny King from Surprise, AZ. Penny was picking up her new Shorty’s hat! I asked for their help with a photo and they were promptly fitted and smiling for me!
Stop by the Arizona Quarter Horse Association prize booth in the vendor building for your tickets! The COOKIES are to die for, tickets are just $10 and a Shorty’s 100X Custom Hat is for a lifetime!
