Arizona Sun Circuit to Offer Versatility Ranch Horse Opportunities

With the date change to March, the Arizona Sun Circuit will be offering plenty of Versatility Ranch Horse opportunities.

The winner of All-Around All Breed Amateur Ranch Horse Versatility will take home a new saddle sponsored by Cre8ive Event Rentals and the Arizona Versatility Ranch Horse Association. Points for this award will be based on one horse/one rider combo with the following eligible classes:

All Breed Amateur Cutting

All Breed Amateur Ranch Cow Work (respective division)

All Breed Amateur Reining

All Breed Amateur Ranch Riding

All Breed Amateur Trail

They will also be offering AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Classes in Open, Amateur, and Youth divisions, along with Ranch Riding and and Ranch On The Rail Classes in Open, Amateur, and Novice Amateur divisions.

For more information, check out the Arizona Sun Circuit’s official website.





