Arizona Sun Circuit to Host NSBA Riders Cup – Patterns now Available

The Arizona Sun Circuit will host the 2018 National Snaffle Bit Association (NSBA) Riders Cup classes this coming March 6th and 7th. With an estimated $75,000 purse to be shared between the owner of the horse exhibited and the professional rider/trainer associated with the entry this will be event you will want to check out.

The NSBA Riders Cup Program was created to award large and sustainable purses to NSBA Non Pro members and their trainers. The event will offer proze money in Western Pleasure, HUS, Trail, Western Riding, Horsemanship and Hunt Seat Eq. Events.

To be eligible to compete in the NSBA Riders Cup, all trainers must be sold through the NSBA Trainer Sale program and each horse owner must pay a nomination fee.

Download the Horsemanship, Showmanship, Equitation and Western Riding patterns

For more information on the NSBA Riders Cup visit www.nsba.com

For more information on the Sun Circuit visit www.suncircuit.com





