Arizona Sun Circuit – Dixie Lee’s Daily Report

We are very fortunate to have Dixie Lee from B.C. Canad, reporting for us LIVE from the Arizona Sun Circuit. We hope you enjoy her reports and photos from sunny Scottsdale!



TUESDAY MARCH 6th 2017

I had to go shopping. Just could not resist the retail therapy offered only at horse shows – the bling of vendors, the smell of new clothing and leather. That was on my agenda. As I wandered past arenas and barns I watched a showmanship class going on, and the who’s who of High Point Performance Horses enjoying the morning outside their barn. It so happens the best coffee shop on the grounds is right outside the vendors so adding a few extra shots of espresso to my cappuccino was intended to keep me lively through a long day. Thinking of shopping, I was distracted by the view of cutters in Arena 6. Unable to resist watching these amazing animals, I sipped my coffee and enjoyed the action! Seeing Bob Avila my first time was certainly as good as the sunshine on my face and the coffee in my hand. However I quickly fell in love with Cowboy Caleb who helped hold the herd while his dad was cutting. Caleb looked right at home on his trusty steed Don’t Mess with My Chic. Horses are a family affair for Corey and Kristen Cushing from Scottsdale, AZ. Son Caleb dismounted his horse and was off to pre-school after being up at sunrise to ride with Dad. Sister Capri was dressed for success as she and Mom (Kristen) were cheering from behind the rails.

MONDAY MARCH 6 2017

Monday morning I dusted the snow off my truck in the never ending winter that has hit all of British Columbia, Canada this year. The anticipation of sunshine, horses and friends was with me the whole flight.

My first afternoon here, didn’t disappoint. I quickly shed my winter long sleeves for short tee’s and headed across the show grounds to find the who’s-who and the what’s what for the day.

One of my first stops was hunter over fences, a favourite class because it seems to have such action to it.

As I wandered down the barns I couldn’t help but stop by Searles’. As I chatted with Stephanie Conti ( a fellow Canadian), I learned how this barn runs just like clockwork. It was clean, organized and a red bag reminding me a little of a Christmas present hung on each stall. It is impressive for it’s organization and Steph credits Deanna Searles with how smoothly things go at the shows.

This is Steph Conti (right) putting in a tail for Elvis – The Best Cookie – who’s getting ready for his class. Steph says it’s all team work in the Searles’ barn – everyone knows to just dig in to get horses and riders ready.

I continued to wander past umpteen busy barns and stayed for a few minutes to watch working cow. What a great class. The Equi-Dome is a covered arena keeping it cool for the working horses & cattle and tends to draw a crowd for it’s events.

As the sun set on my first day…. For every trailer on the grounds there is a horse show dog to go with it. Our young adorable mini-aussie named Doc Holiday lovingly owns his Cave Creek roping & cow horse family, Rod & Lissa Stewart. He was happy for all the extra attention as he learns to greet everyone around him with a fast wag and a happy attitude.

I finally made time to sit down – amazed that my feet were aching after just 4 hours but also realizing I had traveled miles and not stopped smiling. I caught a glimpse of the vendors before I capture the sunset promising myself I will have plenty of time for shopping in the days ahead





