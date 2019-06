ARHA World Show Patterns Posted

The patterns have been posted for the 2019 American Roan Horse Association World Show to be held June 21-23rd in Cloverdale Indiana. You will want to check these out to be prepared to ride your way to the win!

These patterns are also a great addition to any home pratice bookk so be sure to print them out and add them to your arsenal of practice materials!

2019 ARHA Pattern Book