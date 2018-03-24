Are You Ready to P.A.R.T.Y?
The Arizona Sun Circuit AQHA Show is a chance to enjoy the sun, earn big points and PARTY!
This show knows how to treat exhibitors and with the help of their amazing sponsors the Sun Circuit hosts many social events over the show. Today the parties kicked off with an exhibitors lunch party served ringside and hosted by AQHA stallion Mechanic. Throughout the week their will be many other events to watch ringside of the Equine Chronicle arena, including:
March 7 – Wednesday
NSBA Exhibitors Appetizer party hosted by Susie Johns and Family- Following the last class of the day.
March 9 – Friday
Exhibitors lunch party hosted by AQHA stallions Indefinate and Definitely All That.
If you are lucky enough to be in Scottsdale for the show be sure to check these events out and keep an eye out for many great event’s like today’s Mimosa relay race Glassy Lady buckle box and $500 gift certificates to Barbara’s Custom Hats following the Select Equitation. Watch the race on Facebook Live HERE from Sun Circuit’s page.
Stay tuned for more from the Sun Circuit as our daily blogger Dixie Lee arrives on site.
