Are you ready to do your little turn on the catwalk?

If you are at the Southern Ohio Quarter Horse Association Madness Show be sure to check out this fun contest.

The person with the most creative, enthusiastic and energetic walk by the Rod Patrick booth will win a gorgeous pair of RPM 104 Black Cat Boots worth $595!

You may walk by multiple times as you perfect your signature moves! We expect to see some excellent “Blue Steel” looks and supermodel moves!

This prize has been g enerously donated by Bobbie Smith of Rod Patrick Boots this amazing prize will be awarded after noon on Saturday!.

Work it people…Work it!

If you are looking for results and news from the show be sure to check out An Equine Production’s Facebook Page!





