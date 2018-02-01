AQHA will offer Walk-Trot Classes at 2018 Level 1 Championships

January 31, 2018

American Quarter Horse Association

AQHA walk-trot classes at the AQHA Level 1 Championships will offer newcomers a chance to compete at one of three championship shows.

AQHA walk-trot classes are making their debut at the 2018 AQHA West, AQHA Central and Nutrena East Level 1 Championships this spring.

Walk-trot classes are the perfect way for eligible exhibitors to get in the arena and gain experience, which goes hand-in-hand with the purpose of the Level 1 Championships.

Also new this year, there are no qualifying requirements to show at the AQHA Level 1 Championships. Beginning with the 2018 events, all Level 1- and Rookie-eligible exhibitors are welcome to compete at one of the Level 1 Championships.

“Walk-trot classes are a natural stepping stone into walk-trot-lope AQHA Level 1 competition,” said Justin Billings, AQHA manager of shows. “From there, riders can move up to Rookie and Level 1, where they’ll compete against other exhibitors with similar skills.”

Exhibitors have choices when they decide to participate in walk-trot classes. AQHA offers walk-trot western pleasure, horsemanship, trail, hunter under saddle and hunt seat equitation classes. With multiple classes offered, riders can increase their involvement at the Level 1 Championships and ride in multiple events. Additionally, an exhibitor can continue competing in walk-trot until they are comfortable to move to walk-trot-lope classes to ensure their safety and security.

Walk-trot classes were designed for Level 1-eligible youth and amateur competitors of all ages who may not be ready to lope or canter yet. Rookie classes offer beginning competitors or those with few accomplishments a great introduction to the AQHA show scene, as well as a terrific environment for exhibitors to try out a new class. Level 1 is designed for beginning to minimally accomplished exhibitors to gain riding and showing experience in a safe environment.

AQHA offers three Level 1 championship shows in the West, Central and East regions for walk-trot, Rookie and Level 1 competitors. New in 2018, Level 1 championship cattle classes have been moved to the AQHA Level 1 Cattle Championships, held in conjunction with the Zoetis AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships in June.

Once riders have mastered Level 1, they can look forward to competing against top competitors in Level 2 or Level 3 at AQHA-approved shows, and at those levels’ respective championships – the Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show; AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show; and the Adequan® Level 2 Championships.

For more information on leveling, visit www.aqha.com/leveling.

Visit www.aqha.com/level1championships to learn more about classes offered, event dates and more.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHAnews on Twitter and visit www.aqha.com/news.



