AQHA to Accept Location Bids for 2018 Level 1 East Championships

[source: AQHA.com]

AQHA is soliciting host-site bids for the 2018-2020 Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships. The inaugural Nutrena East Level 1 Championships was held in 2012 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Interested organizations or facilities are required to have at least two show arenas, as well as warm-up arenas; must be able to stall at least 600 to 800 horses; have a minimum of 100 RV hookups; at least 8,000 square feet of vendor space; and organizations must also have the ability to commit to a three-year contract.

Please be sure to include information you would like the AQHA Executive Committee to consider when reviewing the proposal.

The show is currently held the first week in May, and it is AQHA’s preference that the 2018 Nutrena East Level 1 Championships keep these same event dates.

Please return bids to AQHA by Thursday, August 31, 2017. Completed bids can be mailed to AQHA, Pete Kyle, 1600 Quarter Horse Drive, Amarillo, TX 79104, or emailed to pkyle@aqha.org.

For information on the Nutrena East Level 1 Championships, visit www.aqha.com/level1championships.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHAnews on Twitter and visit www.aqha.com/news.





