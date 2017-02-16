AQHA Releases Tentative Dates for 2017 Merial AQHA Regional Championships

[source: AQHA.com]

Find the closest 2017 Merial AQHA Regional Championships to you and bring your American Quarter Horse to experience an event that will test your skills in a rewarding environment. The Regional Championships are a series of shows that allow you to compete for a chance to win great prizes from AQHA’s team of corporate partners and sponsors.

Awards will be provided by AQHA partners for first through third place in each of the eight core classes in Level 1 youth 13-&-under, Level 1 youth 14-18, Level 1 Amateur and either Rookie or Select amateur and buckles for the all-around winner in each group.

Exhibitors can compete in any Regional Championships; however, competitors can only compete in one Regional Championships each year.

“These shows are the best way for exhibitors to get their feet wet in AQHA championship shows,” said Charlie Hemphill, AQHA director of shows and new events. “The shows also give Level 1 exhibitors who place in the top 10 in any class the opportunity to qualify for the AQHA Level 1 Championships in 2018.”

All dates for the Merial AQHA Regional Championships are tentative and regions may impose entry deadlines.

Region One

August 10-13

Monroe, Washington

Region Two

September 14-17

Rapid City, South Dakota

Region Five

June 21

Logan Township, New Jersey

Region Six

July 21-23

Springfield, Massachusetts

Region Eight

June 14-18

Amarillo, Texas

Region Nine

June 2-4

Jackson, Mississippi

To see the show schedules and find out more about each Regional Championships, visit www.aqha.com/regionalchampionships.






