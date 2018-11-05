AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Council Hosting Online Auction

The online auction opens November 10 and will benefit the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund.

The AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund was created to assist professionals in time of need. The AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Council will host an online auction to raise funds for this great cause during the 2018 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show.

Bidding opens at 9 a.m. Central on November 10 and closes at 6 p.m. Central on November 14. You can find the online auction at www.internethorseauctions.com, courtesy of www.prohorseservices.com.

The auction is open to the public and donated items are gladly accepted. Donation forms are available for anyone interested. Your support in this auction will strengthen the ability of the Professional Horsemen’s Council to assist AQHA Professional Horsemen who are in need of the crisis fund.

View the Donation Form and Donor Agreement.

About the Crisis Fund

The AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund provides assistance to AQHA Professional Horsemen who have suffered sudden and demonstrable hardship or disaster of a severe and unexpected nature or from serious physical illness.

AQHA Professional Horsewoman Chele McGauly of Elm Grove, Louisiana, received assistance from the Crisis Fund in 2016. McGauly specializes in training reining, working cow horse, cutting and ranch riding horses at her ranch, Three Rivers Performance Horses. McGauly is also a judge with AQHA, as well as the National Reining Horse, National Reined Cow Horse and National Snaffle Bit associations.

McGauly’s home and ranch experienced a major flash flood when water started flowing over nearby levees. The water stayed around her home for almost three weeks. She had no source of income for a month because her facility was incredibly damaged by the floods. There was an immense amount of destruction to her home and land and she lost everything in the flooding. The clean-up was atrocious, and she could not have done it without the help of the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund.

McGauly never knew how much this fund could help someone until she was the one in dire need of assistance. She had bills to pay for repairs on not only her home, but for the horses and land as well. McGauly said, “It was our life on the line; it was a scary place to be in.”

She encourages everyone to donate to the Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund, because you never know when you might be the one who needs it.

The Association of AQHA Professional Horsemen is a professional organization composed of an elite group of trustworthy horse experts. To become an AQHA Professional Horseman, these horsemen must agree to adhere to the professional standards of AQHA and to work in a professional manner to further its goals and objectives.

For more information on AQHA Professional Horsemen, visit www.aqha.com/prohorsemen.

