AQHA Performance Halter Rule Changes for 2019

Rule changes will go into effect for the 2019 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show.

April 27, 2018

On December 31, 2017, the American Quarter Horse Association announced amendments to AQHA performance halter rules pertaining to the 2018 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show. Changes to the AQHA performance halter rules for the Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show will go into effect for the 2019 Ford Youth World at the beginning of the show’s qualifying period, May 1, 2018 – April 30, 2019

“The AQHA Executive Committee decided it was important to modify the qualification requirements for the performance halter classes to maintain the integrity of the original intent of the classes,” said Pete Kyle, AQHA chief show officer. “At the time of the decision for the 2018 Lucas Oil World, there were only a few months left in the Ford Youth World qualifying period, so the Executive Committee felt it was important to not implement the rule changes until the beginning of the Ford Youth World’s 2019 qualifying period.”

The following rules apply to the 2019 Ford Youth World.

For national qualifiers and/or Affiliate (State/Provincial Invitees) to be eligible to enter a Youth Performance Halter class at the AQHYA World Show, a youth/horse combination must meet the requirements in a., b. and c. below:

earn the required number of points to qualify for Youth Performance Halter at the AQHYA World Show OR show at ten (10) shows in a performance halter class during the qualifying period (shows will be counted by show numbers on a one-horse/one-exhibitor basis); earn a performance ROM in open, amateur or youth division during the qualifying period, or if the ROM is earned prior to the qualifying period, earn at least ten (10) riding/driving points in the open, amateur or youth divisions combined during the qualifying period (showmanship points DO NOT count in either the ROM or the ten (10) riding points, nor do Level 1 amateur or youth points or points earned at Introductory shows); and qualify for, enter and compete in an Level 3 or Level 2 Youth Performance class other than Showmanship at the AQHYA World Show. race horses with two speed indexes of 80 or higher are qualified for life, and are not required to qualify, enter and compete in an Level 3 or Level 2 Youth Performance class at the AQHYA World Show.

If for any reason the horse does not show in a Youth Performance class at the AQHYA World Show, the horse will be disqualified from the Youth Performance Halter class at the AQHYA World Show and will NOT be counted as an entry in such class. Any awards won in the Youth Performance Halter must be relinquished. Entry fees are non-refundable.

The exhibitor in the Youth Performance class at the AQHYA World Show must be the same exhibitor that qualified the horse for the Youth Performance class. Likewise, the exhibitor in the Youth Performance Halter class at the AQHYA World Show must be the same exhibitor that qualified the horse for the Youth Performance Halter class. However, it is not necessary for the exhibitor in the Youth Performance class to be the same exhibitor in the Youth Performance Halter class so long as the two different exhibitors are “immediate family members” as defined by AQHA Youth eligibility rules.

The current rules pertaining to youth competitors will be provided in the 2018 Ford Youth World Qualifiers Handbook. The updated rule changes will appear in the 2019 qualifiers handbooks for the Ford Youth World.

For the most up-to-date version of the AQHA Official Handbook of Rules and Regulations, visit www.aqha.com/handbook.

