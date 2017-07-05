PleasureHorse.com > Latest Show News > AQHA Announces New Gate for Trail Classes

AQHA Announces New Gate for Trail Classes

July 5th, 2017 5:54 PM | 3 Comments
[photo credit: the Quarter Horse Journal]

[source: AQHA.com]

If you and your horse are used to opening and closing a metal gate, that maneuver will come in handy, as the American Quarter Horse Association is replacing rope gates with metal gates in trail classes at two AQHA world championship shows this year.

Exhibitors can view an example on AQHA’s Youtube channel of the  type of gate to be used  in trail classes at the 2017 AQHA Select World Championship Show,presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), and the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show.



3 Responses to “AQHA Announces New Gate for Trail Classes”

  1. Jo, on July 5th, 2017 at 6:53 pm Said:

    Why not have some real obstacles ..like water boxes. Walk over flower boxes..logs..instead of just another class for pleasure horses. Or maybe put the lope overs at max. Bet the results would be different

  2. Linda Smith, on July 5th, 2017 at 8:47 pm Said:

    This is a great idea. No more worry about the kids getting the rope under their stirrups.
    A bit of a hassle for some shows, or is a alternate option to the rope gate?

  3. CC, on July 5th, 2017 at 10:05 pm Said:

    Jo …… trail consistently the largest class at almost all shows ….. why would you fix something that’s not broken . Sound a like ranch trail will be more to your liking.

