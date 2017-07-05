AQHA Announces New Gate for Trail Classes

If you and your horse are used to opening and closing a metal gate, that maneuver will come in handy, as the American Quarter Horse Association is replacing rope gates with metal gates in trail classes at two AQHA world championship shows this year.

Exhibitors can view an example on AQHA's Youtube channel of the type of gate to be used in trail classes at the 2017 AQHA Select World Championship Show,presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), and the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show.






