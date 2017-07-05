AQHA Announces New Gate for Trail Classes
July 5th, 2017 5:54 PM | 3 Comments
[source: AQHA.com]
If you and your horse are used to opening and closing a metal gate, that maneuver will come in handy, as the American Quarter Horse Association is replacing rope gates with metal gates in trail classes at two AQHA world championship shows this year.
Exhibitors can view an example on AQHA’s Youtube channel of the type of gate to be used in trail classes at the 2017 AQHA Select World Championship Show,presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), and the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show.
Why not have some real obstacles ..like water boxes. Walk over flower boxes..logs..instead of just another class for pleasure horses. Or maybe put the lope overs at max. Bet the results would be different
This is a great idea. No more worry about the kids getting the rope under their stirrups.
A bit of a hassle for some shows, or is a alternate option to the rope gate?
Jo …… trail consistently the largest class at almost all shows ….. why would you fix something that’s not broken . Sound a like ranch trail will be more to your liking.