AQHA All-Around Amateur Crowned

[source: AQHA.com]

During the past two weeks, the top exhibitors and horses from around the world competed at the 2017 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City. The 2017 AQHA All-Around Amateur Award is presented to the exhibitor and horse team that earns the most points in three or more Level 3 amateur events in three categories during the show.This year, 14 contenders qualified to compete for the title.

Johnna Letchworth of Horace, North Dakota, was crowned the 2017 AQHA All-Around Amateur. Letchworth showed her American Quarter Horse, Krymsun Kryptonite. The 2012 brown gelding, by One Hot Krymsun and out of Sweet Talkin Jeannie, was bred by Rick Meredith of Granbury, Texas. The pair earned 40 points. They placed third in amateur hunt seat equitation and amateur horsemanship, fifth in amateur performance halter geldings, eighth in amateur showmanship and were finalists in amateur trail.

Letchworth received $15,000, an original Lisa Perry bronze and a specially embroidered blanket, courtesy of Horseware of Ireland.





