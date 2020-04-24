AQHA adds Level 1 Classes to 2020 World Shows

The American Quarter Horse Association is excited to announce the addition of Nutrena Level 1 classes to the 2020 Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show; Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan);and AQHA World Championship Show.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the AQHA Executive Committee and AQHA staff cancelled the 2020 Nutrena AQHA Level 1 Championships earlier this spring to protect the safety and welfare of exhibitors, attendees, staff and the local communities hosting each show.

“AQHA received multiple requests from exhibitors to host the Nutrena Level 1 classes later in the year,” said Justin Billings, AQHA chief show officer. “After careful consideration and discussions with AQHA leadership and the host facilities, we are pleased to have the opportunity to add the Nutrena Level 1 classes to the respective AQHA world shows, which will be held pending local, state and government mandates due to the worldwide pandemic.”

Due to logistics, AQHA will only host the Nutrena Level 1 classes. Rookie and walk-trot classes will not be offered at the 2020 AQHA world shows.

Nutrena Level 1 youth classes will be held at the Ford Youth World.

Nutrena Level 1 Select amateur classes will be held in conjunction with the Adequan® Select World.

Nutrena Level 1 amateur classes will be added the AQHA World Show.

Schedules and specific entry information about the additional Nutrena Level 1 classes will be released at a later date.

AQHA staff will continue to monitor coronavirus developments leading up to the 2020 AQHA world championship shows. The Association will release official statements on AQHA.com and will be in direct contact with exhibitors if changes are made to the shows. If any of the events are cancelled, exhibitors will receive a full refund for their entry and stalling fees. More details about the refund process will be shared directly with exhibitors. Visit www.aqha.com for the most up-to-date information.

